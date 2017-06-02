Watch Big Boi’s “Kill Jill” Feat. Killer Mike and Jeezy [VIDEO]

Gearing up to release his third studio album, Boomiverse, Big Boi returns with yet another intriguing visual off the upcoming project. Following the video for his lead single “Mic Jack” featuring Adam Levine of Maroon 5, Sir Lucious Leftfoot drops off a Japanese-inspired flick for “Kill Jill” featuring Killer Mike and Jeezy.

Complementing the song’s sample from s Japanese EDM DJ/producer Aura Qualic’s “Data 2.0,” the visual for “Kill Jill” features ensemble of geishas and Raden-esque dancers, along with a few other stoic females rocking ski masks. The highlight of the video, however, are the various costumes donned by Big Boi himself, which range from a the military garb of a dictator to a medieval suit of armor. Did we mention there’s a lion?

Boomiverse, which will be available everywhere June 16 via Epic Records, serves as Big Boi’s first full-length album since 2012’s Vicious Lies & Dangerous Rumors. Hit the jump to see Big Boi rock some epic costumes in the “Kill Jill directed by Bryan Barber.

