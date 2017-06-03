Ariana Grande Thrills Bomb Blast Survivors With Hospital Visit

Ariana Grande kicked off her big weekend in Manchester, England on Friday by visiting survivors of the bomb blast outside her concert in the city on 22 May.

Two days ahead of her hastily-arranged One Love Manchester mega-gig benefit, the Side to Side singer visited fans still recovering from injuries sustained in the terror attack, which cost 22 people their lives.

She made an unexpected stop at a hospital in the city, hours after returning to Manchester from Florida, where she has been spending quality time with loved ones following the tragedy.

Ariana posed for photos with her stunned fans, who posted the shots on social media.

Sunday’s benefit concert at Manchester’s Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground, with Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, and Katy Perry, will be Ariana’s first gig since the Manchester Arena bombing.

The singer postponed a series of dates on her European tour following the tragedy.

Source:: WENN – Blog

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

