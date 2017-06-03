Brandy Out Of Hospital After Health Scare

R&B star Brandy has been released from the hospital after an early Friday morning health scare on a flight bound for New York.

The singer and actress, real name Brandy Norwood, passed out just before the plane was about to take off and flight officials had to return to the terminal at LAX in Los Angeles to allow paramedics to treat the star.

Reports suggest she was still unconscious as they took her off the plane, but she came to on the way to the hospital.

Her publicist tells Entertainment Tonight, Brandy is now at home “resting”.

“She has been traveling extensively as part of an ongoing tour and several personal appearances,” the representative adds. “In recent days, she has taken more than 10 long-haul flights, including internationally. She was in the studio all night last night until it was time for her to leave for the airport to catch a 5.45am flight.

“The stress of all of the traveling and working so incessantly has exhausted her. She will be relaxing for the next few days.”

Reports suggest the health scare has prompted Brandy to pull out of a scheduled appearance at the Women’s Expo Atlanta on Saturday with her mother, Sonja Norwood.

