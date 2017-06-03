Clip of Jay Z taking staged ‘candid’ with Kevin Hart goes viral

When rapper and business man Jay Z was at Game 1 of the NBA Finals he was seen chumming it up with Kevin Hart. People, of course, took notice and photographers began taking snaps of the pair.

When Jay Z noticed what was happening he said to those taking the pics, “Take the picture while we’re talking,” before going back to laughing and shaking hands with Hart.

You don’t have to wonder how it went down because the photos along with the video of the whole exchange has gone viral.

Jay Z’s “Take a picture while we’re talking” strat worked, too. Picture came out great! pic.twitter.com/TqA4pFMeZP

— Michael Katz (@KatzM) June 2, 2017

Jay Z literally got that Old Rich Billionaire laugh pic.twitter.com/ohs8qDsqpx

— DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) June 2, 2017

um, didn’t you know? jay is a professional photographer with years experience taking pictures of the beyoncé. he knows how to work a camera. https://t.co/jn6WrqgU51

— TEENZ (@vexedmentals) June 2, 2017

he had the vision from the start, can only respect it.

— Vincent Black (@bloodyvincentx) June 2, 2017

