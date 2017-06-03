There have been several comedians who have come out in defense of Kathy Griffin after the image of her holding a bloody and decapitated Donald Trump head and one of her loudest defenders is D.L. Hughley.

When talking with TMZ, he couldn’t help but wonder where all the haters were when Ted Nugent threatened President Obama and Hillary Clinton with death while holding two machine guns.

— Kathy Griffin says Trump ‘broke me’ during tearful press conference —

D.L. Hughley’s comments begin below at the 01:00 minute mark.

“Obama, he’s a piece of s—. I told him to suck on my machine gun. Hey Hillary,” Nugent said, “You might want to ride one of these into the sunset, you worthless b—-.”

Then in 2012 he recommended decapitating Democrats at an NRA convention. Then just this year he was invited by President Trump to the white house.

Hughley has labeled most of those out for Griffin’s blood hypocrites. He also said Trump shouldn’t even be offended, after all he has said some pretty terrible things about women and their bodies.

Source:: The Grio

