Simon Cowell Offers To Pay For Dancer’s Spinal Surgery

Simon Cowell has offered to pay for a teenage dancer’s costly back operation so she can enjoy a better quality of life.

The TV and music mogul was touched by 15-year-old scoliosis sufferer Julia Carlile’s story after meeting her on his hit show Britain’s Got Talent.

The teen, who performs with dance troupe MerseyGirls, told him she was hoping to spend some of her prize money on an operation to correct her curved spine – if she and her pals won the talent show.

But the big-hearted judge has told her she doesn’t need to spend her winnings – he’ll pay for the $100,000 treatment in the U.S. out of his own pocket.

“There’s no way I would ever have her on this show and say, ‘It’s all just about winning the £250,000′. I couldn’t do that,” he tells The Sun.

“I think if someone comes on in this situation, to do nothing would be… well, I couldn’t look at myself in the mirror. You create a connection. And I think with us, in this particular case, I think there is something we can do. There’s no way I would ever say, ‘Right, you came second, so it’s all over’.”

The MerseyGirls are among the favorites to win Saturday’s BGT final.

Julia was diagnosed with ­scoliosis at the age of six.

Source:: WENN – Blog

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

