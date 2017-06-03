Quantcast

Woman convicted for mutilating corpse of husband’s mistress during funeral

A woman from Tulsa has been sentenced to 16 years in prison this week stemming from charges relating to the mutilation of a corpse during a funeral home viewing in 2015.

Shaynna Lauren Sims, 28, is set to serve seven years for first-degree burglary, two years for unknowingly concealing stolen property, five years for unlawfully removing a body part from a deceased person, one year for unauthorized dissection and one year for disrupting or interrupting a funeral. District Judge Kelly Greenough also ordered Sims to pay $6,500 in fines.

For the first-degree burglary conviction, Sims is required to spend at least 85 percent in custody before she is eligible for parole. She was granted credit for time served.

Man’s wife and mistress place dueling obituaries in same newspaper

Sims was convicted of cutting the breasts and a toe from the body of 38-year-old Tabatha Lynch at Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel on April 30, 2015, just before the funeral.

She also went to Lynch’s apartment and posed as a funeral home employee in order to steal jewelry from the dead woman and she stole a pair of shoes from the funeral home.

The motive for the desecration was the fact that Sims was a “scorned wife” who was “so eaten up” over claims that Lynch had been in a relationship with Sims estranged husband. She apparently felt the need to get back at Lynch even though she was dead. She had died of natural causes.

Source:: The Grio