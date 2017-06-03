A woman from Tulsa has been sentenced to 16 years in prison this week stemming from charges relating to the mutilation of a corpse during a funeral home viewing in 2015.

Shaynna Lauren Sims, 28, is set to serve seven years for first-degree burglary, two years for unknowingly concealing stolen property, five years for unlawfully removing a body part from a deceased person, one year for unauthorized dissection and one year for disrupting or interrupting a funeral. District Judge Kelly Greenough also ordered Sims to pay $6,500 in fines.

For the first-degree burglary conviction, Sims is required to spend at least 85 percent in custody before she is eligible for parole. She was granted credit for time served.

— Man’s wife and mistress place dueling obituaries in same newspaper —

Sims was convicted of cutting the breasts and a toe from the body of 38-year-old Tabatha Lynch at Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel on April 30, 2015, just before the funeral.

She also went to Lynch’s apartment and posed as a funeral home employee in order to steal jewelry from the dead woman and she stole a pair of shoes from the funeral home.

The motive for the desecration was the fact that Sims was a “scorned wife” who was “so eaten up” over claims that Lynch had been in a relationship with Sims estranged husband. She apparently felt the need to get back at Lynch even though she was dead. She had died of natural causes.

Source:: The Grio

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

