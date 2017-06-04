Did Maxine Waters really “shove” a reporter?

You may have heard of Michael Tracey before, he’s one of those journalists known for downplaying the Russian interference in the 2016 election. If you hadn’t heard of him before, you probably have now. He’s the guy who has accused Maxine Waters of having “shoved” him on Saturday during the March for Truth.

The altercation took place in LA, parts of which Waters represents. She has been a part of the House of Representatives since 1991.

Tracey was asking Waters about President Obama cooperating with Russia in regards to Syria. She wanted nothing to do with him, she told him straight up that she was “out to impeach this president,” before trying to move past him.

— Maxine Waters’ mic cut off while criticizing Trump at convention —

Rep. Maxine Waters just shoved me and angrily stormed off as I asked her questions. (Not a violent shove but she initiated physical contact)

— Michael Tracey (@mtracey) June 3, 2017

Now, what he has called a shove is really more of a hand swat at best, as video of the incident has shown. It should be noted that as she moved past him and did it, he was all smiles.

Needless to say, his complaining about what happened led to people having quite the time on Twitter. At his expense, of course. In fact, many even went so far as to call him a “snowflake” one of those words the right loves to throw around.

Michael Tracey tweeted Maxine Waters “shoved” him. Here’s the video. This is what he is calling a shove. pic.twitter.com/5LXc59eOcE

— Zachary Fedell (@zatchry) June 3, 2017

Source:: The Grio

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

