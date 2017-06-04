According to state police a man from Luzerne County, Pennsylvania was shot and killed after a kindergarten graduation party.

He was murdered on Wednesday night on Mark Drive in Hanover Township. His wife, Antionette Nimmons said the day was supposed to be a special one. They were going to be celebrating her 6-year-old son’s graduation but now they have to plan a funeral instead.

“An altercation between two 6-year-old boys is the reason why I don’t have my kid’s father with me today,” Nimmons stated.

Tremaine Jamison, 27, of New York City was the one who pulled the trigger.

Witnesses say the altercation began when two little boys got into a fight. Then the parents got involved.

“They both graduated from kindergarten yesterday. His friend is the one who he allegedly gave a black eye to, but he didn’t have a black eye. They were just rough playing like boys do,” Nimmons said.

She says that now she has to stay strong for her two children and keep the memory of their father alive.

“He was outgoing, funny, goofy, always the center of attention, always had everybody laughing.

“I just really hope justice will be served. That’s what will make me feel better,” she said.

State police are on the hunt for Jamison. He lives in Harlem, NYC and anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.

Source:: The Grio

