Former nurse confesses to killing ‘mean’ patients

A former nurse in Woodstock, Ontario, Canada has pleaded guilty to first degree murder in the deaths of eight of her elderly patients. Elizabeth Wettlaufer also pleaded guilty to four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Wettlaufer, who is 49, admitted to injecting those who died with insulin for no medical reason.

The incidents all occurred between 2007 and 2014 in three long-term care facilities where she worked as a registered nurse as well as at a private home.

The victims were Maureen Pickering, 79; James Silcox, 84; Maurice Granat, 84; Helen Matheson, 95; Mary Zurawinski, 96; Gladys Millard, 87; Helen Young, 90 and Arpad Horvath, 75.

Wettlaufer discussed victim’s love of blueberry pies and ice cream. Gave her a pie then felt “she was the next to go. It was her time.”

— John Lancaster (@jlancasterCBC) June 1, 2017

After I did it “I got that laughing feeling” re: elderly patient’s injection.

— John Lancaster (@jlancasterCBC) June 1, 2017

According to Wettlaufer, who addressed the court on Thursday, “I had this sense that God wanted her back,” she said of one of her victims.

She said she told one of the victims, “I’m sorry, I love you” before injecting him. She also said that once it was done, “it felt like the pressure was relieved.”

She described having a “red surging feeling” when she chose a dementia patient as her next target. After she gave her some blueberry pie she knew “she was the next to go, it was her time.”

After she had killed the woman she said she “got that laughing feeling.”

The investigation into Wettlaufer began last September after Toronto police got concerning information that she had given to a psychiatric hospital in Toronto.

