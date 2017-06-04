Demetrius Manning, 29, of San Bernardino had been found guilty in May 2015 of luring a woman with promises to help her with her music career, before raping her and forcing her into prostitution.

He was found guilty of rape, false imprisonment, human trafficking, criminal threats, felony assault and kidnapping. For some reason that has not been made clear, it has taken until now for him to be sentenced.

When he met the 23-year-old victim, Manning “lured her in by telling her that he could help her with her music career,” according to the district attorney.

“When she got to his residence she realized that he didn’t have any interest in helping her with her music but forced himself on her, raping her and forcing her to perform other sex acts,” said Lead Deputy District Attorney Melissa Rodriguez.

Manning told the woman that he was going to make her work under the name “Treasure” and that she would have to give him all the money she made.

He was sentenced to 185 years in prison.

Source:: The Grio

