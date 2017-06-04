New York man strikes 90-year-old man in head with cane

Police in New York are on the hunt for a man who was caught on video beating a 90-year-old man with a cane in an unprovoked attack in Inwood.

The surveillance video was released on Saturday and it shows the attacker kick the elderly man’s shopping cart on Broadway near W. 204 St Friday evening.

The attacker appears to be in his 20’s. After kicking the cart, he swung his cane like a baseball bat, hitting the victim in the head.

A passerby quickly intervened, saving the old man from perhaps a further beating.

The victim, who is a Cuban immigrant, was rushed to the hospital where he was treated for cuts to his ear and head. He is in stable condition at this time and says he’s grateful for the Good Samaritans who stepped in. He’s already forgiven the attacker — but is very confused as to why the younger man suddenly snapped.

“I don’t understand how someone can just attack someone like that. This is someone who is very dangerous,” he said.

Now police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

He’s described as dark skinned, between the ages of 20 and 30, approximately 5-foot-nine and about 150 pounds. He was wearing headphones over a blue Yankees cap and had a black T-shirt over a gray long sleeved shirt. He was also wearing checkered blue pants and black sneakers.

If you have any information on his whereabout or have an idea who this man is, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.

