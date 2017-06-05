Bryson Tiller Gets his First No. 1 with ‘True to Self’

The naysayers couldn’t keep Bryson down.

Since True To Self‘s release, the innernetz has shared mix views varying from “mediocre garbage to what the game’s been missing.” But as HOV aptly said, “Men lie, women lie, numbers don’t,” and the numbers are looking pretty solid.

Earning 107,000 equivalent album units in the week ending on June 1, Pen Griffey snagged his first No.1 on the Billboard 200 album charts with his second studio effort. Released a month earlier than its expected June 23 drop, True to Self is the follow up to Bryson’s debut album T R A P S O U L, which peaked at No. 8 but has since reached platinum status earning 1.6 equivalent album units.

The curse of the sophomore slump has missed Bryson by a landslide and for that, he’s gets major props. Congrats, Bryson!

B. Tiller will be hitting the road with H.E.R. and Metro Boomin on his “Set It Off Tour” this summer, kicking off on August 3 in Atlanta before coming to a close in his home town of Louisville on Sept. 16.

Tickets are available for purchase now! Check out the itinerary here and if you haven’t given True to Self a chance, what are you waiting for?

