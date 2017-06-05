Hollywood just gained a new star: Childish Gambino.

Donald Glover has a unique ingenuity that resonates with his listeners and viewers that allows for genuine connection via headset and on screen. In short, he’s real as hell.

At this year’s Governor’s Ball, he opened up to fans on a rare occasion and revealed the name of his first born son before performing “Baby Boy” off of 2016’s Awaken, My Love!: “You gave me exactly what I needed,” he said. “This song is dedicated to everybody in this crowd and my young son, Legend.”

Beyond this personal offering, Childish went on to further explain that Gov Nall would be his final show for the year and his upcoming album will be his last. “I’ll see you for the last Gambino album.”

On a positive note, his exit from the music scene will not leave fans completely abandoned as Hollywood has room for the multifaceted actor, writer, comedian, rapper, and singer. Roles in The Lion King, the untitled Han Solo Star Wars anthology film, and Spider-Man: Homecoming are all on Glover’s agenda for 2017. And, of course, we can’t forget his Golden Globe-winning FX series Atlanta, which is set to return in 2018. Needless to say, Donald will still be out his sharing his art in a major way.

Following your heart is the only way to do it. Touché, Donald.

The post Childish Gambino May Be Taking a Permanent Leave of Absence From Music appeared first on JetMag.com.

Source:: Jet Magazine

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

