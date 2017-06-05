Justin Bieber Breaks Down In Tears At One Love Manchester Gig

Justin Bieber broke down in tears during his performance at the One Love benefit on Sunday (04Jun17) as he paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing.

A suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured 116 others when he detonated an explosive device at Ariana Grande’s gig in the city last month and to raise funds for the victims’ families, the pop star invited some of her famous friends to perform with her at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground.

At the end of his set Justin, 23, broke down as he shared his thoughts on the tragic loss of life.

“I just want to take this moment to honor the people that were lost,” he said, before pausing to compose himself.

He continued, “We love you so much. To the families; we love you so much. Put both hands up to honor those people right now.”

When the crowd responded, a tearful Justin led them in a chant of, “We love you and we honor you.”

Justin and Ariana’s manager Scooter Braun, who helped organize the gig at short notice, also addressed the crowd midway through the concert, telling them, “This is so beautiful.”

He also praised the Side to Side singer for the way she responded to the tragedy, saying, “Myself and all of us around the world are so grateful to you (Ariana) for stepping up and taking action.”

Concert organizers hope the event, which also featured performances from Little Mix, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Liam Gallagher, Niall Horan, and Coldplay, will raise more than $2.57 million for victims’ families.

