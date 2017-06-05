Raven-Symoné spinoff ‘Raven’s Home’ trailer released

That’s So Raven is getting a spinoff called Raven’s Home, and Disney Channel just dropped a trailer for it.

The beloved Disney show starred Raven-Symoné as a teenage psychic who could see the future, all while trying to deal with life in high school.

This is the second spinoff show from That’s So Raven, with the first being Cory in the House.

The show will star Raven-Symoné, Anneliese van der Pol, Issac Ryan Brown, Navia Robinson, Jason Maybaum, and Sky Katz and premieres on July 21, 2017.

Check out the trailer below, and let us know what you think!

Source:: The Grio

