Stars Align To Praise Record-setting Wonder Woman

Jessica Chastain and Dwayne Johnson are among scores of Hollywood A-listers raving about Wonder Woman as the film breaks U.S. box office records.

The female superhero movie starring Gal Gadot as the titular character won rave reviews ahead of its U.S. release on Friday earning $38.9 million at the box office on its first day in cinemas. The figure sets a new record as the highest-earning opening day in the U.S. for a film directed by a woman.

Hollywood insiders except the blockbuster to surpass $95 million once earnings are released for the weekend. If the estimate is correct, the film will set another record for the biggest ever weekend opening for a female director. That record currently belongs to Fifty Shades of Grey directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson which earned $93 million on its opening weekend.

Stars are raving about the film and its director with many sharing their excitement on Twitter on Friday.

Jessica Chastain wrote: “Ok ladies, now let’s get in formation #WONDERWOMEN @GalGadot @PattyJenks.” Lupita Nyong’o, meanwhile, raved: “The GODS have seen fit to BLESS us with @WonderWomanFilm. @GalGadot will glue you to the screen and dir. @PattyJenks is NOT PLAYING AROUND.”

Elizabeth Banks shared, “I believe in LOVE & #WONDERWOMAN @PattyJenks killed it”, and director Ava DuVernay added, “Director @PattyJenks is breaking the box office and making her story! WONDER WOMAN in theaters now! A triumph! Brava!”

Though Hollywood industry insiders reported that the film’s first day U.S. audience was 54% female, male stars also heaped praise on Wonder Woman. Dwayne Johnson wrote: “Great win for the biz. Fans loving the movie. So happy for my homegirl Gal! Awesome human.” Director Joss Whedon added, “It’s a goddd**n (sic) delight.”

