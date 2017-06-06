Chance The Rapper to Receive BET’s Humanitarian Award!

The past 18 months for Chance the Rapper have been a whirlwind and he doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Later this month, the 24-year-old will receive the Humanitarian Award at this year’s BET Awards on June 25.

Chance is known for his determination to remain an independent artist just as much as he is for his charitable efforts. A product of the Chicago Public School system, Chance donated $1 million to 10 Chicago public schools back in March. Chance didn’t only give money, he also openly criticized Illinois governor Bruce Rauner on how he’s handling the situation affecting many of the city’s public schools.

The latest accolade on Chance’s resumer comes just weeks after the rapper won three Grammy Awards and become the first independent artist to take home the Best New Artist statue.

Chance thanked BET CEO Debra Lee for the honor on Twitter, writing, “It’s an immense honor & I’m inspired to do so much more after receiving this. Thank you @IAmDebraLee I won’t let you down.”

It’s an immense honor & I’m inspired to do so much more after receiving this. Thank you @IamDebraLee I won’t let you down https://t.co/cz6RSgsrT0

— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) June 6, 2017

