Kendrick Lamar’s sister, Kayla Duckworth, just graduated high school, and to celebrate, Lamar bought her a brand new car.

“Thank you big brother for my graduation gift! ❤️ @kendricklamar,” Duckworth wrote on social media along with the Toyota that Lamar bought her, which started off a weird wave of criticism of Lamar.

Apparently, the internet was put out that he bought her a Toyota instead of something more expensive.

Still, Lamar’s fans came to his defense and pointed out that getting a new car for graduation was a high schooler’s dream and that Lamar was a good big brother for getting her something she clearly loved.

Where do you stand, Grio fam? Should Kendrick Lamar have sprung for something classier?

Graduation gift thank you big brother @kendricklamar ❤️ 2017 Toyota pic.twitter.com/4JuKX5NRor

— Kayla Duckworth (@Silnovia) June 2, 2017

Source:: The Grio

