Inspiration comes in many ways. Though varying in intensity, it’s usually abrupt and forthcoming, sometimes changing our life’s as we know it. Jorja Smith shares her own experience with her teenage muse.

Recently dropping her new single, “Teenage Fantasy,” the U.K. songstress, who turns 20 this weekend, wrote the song at just 16-years-old and features humming she recorded while babysitting. Nostalgically soulful, the jazz-influenced track is laid back in it’s vibe and soothing it’s truthfulness: “I was told by my mother, if I look into the future, do I really see this boy, that I think Ive fallen for?” she sings.

Following “Beautiful Little Fools” and the Kali Uchis-collaboration “Tyrant,” Teenage Fantasy” is the latest track from Smith in 2017. She was also featured on “Jorja Interlude” and “Get It Together” on Drake’s More Life playlist.

Revisit the music video for “Beautiful Little Fools” below and tune into her newest bit above.

