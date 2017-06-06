Sanya Richards-Ross reveals she had abortion before Beijing Olympics

The day before she flew to Beijing for the 2008 Olympic Games, U.S. Olympic sprinter Sanya Richards-Ross had an abortion.

“Everything I ever wanted seemed to be within reach,” she wrote in her book, Chasing Grace, in which she described how she and husband Aaron Ross made the decision together over the phone. “The culmination of a lifetime of work was right before me.”

“In that moment, it seemed like no choice at all. The debate of when life begins swirled through my head, and the veil of a child out of wedlock at the prime of my career seemed unbearable. What would my sponsors, my family, my church, and my fans think of me?” she added.

That year, Richards-Ross won the bronze medal for the 400m race and was part of the 4×400 relay team that took home the gold.

