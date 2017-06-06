Terry Gilliam is dismissing allegations he damaged a historical monument in Portugal while filming The Man Who Killed Don Quixote.

The Monty Python star recently wrapped production on his long-awaited film and according to the New York Post’s Page Six, officials with the General Directorate for Cultural Heritage are investigating whether Gilliam damaged the 12th century Convent of Christ.

The site was reportedly left with chipped masonry, broken roof tiles and uprooted trees, but Gilliam is now denying any damage occurred while he was filming.

“Whoa!! Let’s call a sot (sic) to this ignorant nonsense,” he writes in response to a comment from one of his followers on Facebook. “I think the Conveto di Cristois one of the most glorious buildings I have ever seen. Everythng (sic) we did there was to protect the building from harm.. and we succeeded. Trees were not cut down, stones were not broken. The ” bonfire” was inspired by Las Fallas in Valencia. It was a religious festival whee (sic) all the negative objects of the last year a re (sic) sacrificed. There was not an iota of disrespect involved. People should begin by getting the facts before howling hysterically.”

Bosses at Ukbar Filmes, the Portuguese production company behind the film, have reportedly acknowledged there was minimal damage to six roof tiles and four small chips in masonry that will be fixed in the near future. They also explained the trees were planted during a previous movie shoot and they were given permission to remove them.

Source:: WENN – Blog

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

