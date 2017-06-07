Amal Clooney’s Parents ‘overjoyed’ After Birth Of Twins

Amal Clooney’s parents are overjoyed after their daughter and her husband George Clooney welcomed twins Ella and Alexander Clooney on Tuesday.

News that Amal gave birth to a baby boy and girl in London was announced by George’s publicist hours after the big event and Bara and Ramzi Alamuddin were quick to open up about the happy news.

“We are over the moon,” Bara revealed. “It was a beautiful delivery. The babies are beautiful and are doing well.”

Bara was in London for the birth.

“They are in great health, all is perfect. I am very happy for them,” Ramzi, who is in Beirut, shared.

He also called his daughter and son in-law “great parents”.

Announcing the baby news, George’s longtime publicist Stan Rosenfield said, “This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days.”

The Oscar-winner and the human rights lawyer wed in September, 2014.

Source:: WENN – Blog

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

