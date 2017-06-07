Jerry Seinfeld Snubs Kesha’s Hug Request

Pop star Kesha was left embarrassed on Monday (05Jun17) after comedian Jerry Seinfeld repeatedly rejected her request for a hug on the red carpet.

The funnyman was in the middle of an interview at the National Night of Laughter and Song event at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., when an excited Kesha approached him and asked for a hug.

“I’m Kesha, I love you so much, can I give you a hug?” she asked Jerry, who is known to be adverse to hugging strangers.

The 63-year-old politely replied, “No thanks,” but the Tik Tok hitmaker didn’t give up.

“Please?” she begged, before attempting once more, adding, “A little one?”

“Yeah, no thanks,” Jerry responded, taking a step back from his famous fan, as she appeared to run off in embarrassment.

The actor confessed to interviewer Tommy McFly, of the local 94.7 Fresh FM station, “I don’t know who that was.”

Upon learning the woman was singer Kesha, he said, “OK, well, I wish her the best!”

Kesha has yet to comment on the cringe-worthy encounter, which was caught on camera and shared on Twitter by McFly on Tuesday morning.

“LAST NIGHT @KeshaRose found out @JerrySeinfeld is not a #Hugger,” he captioned the clip.

