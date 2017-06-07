Nicole Kidman showed her support for London following the weekend’s terror attacks on the city at the Glamour Women of the Year awards on Tuesday.

The actress, who stunned in a lavender floral dress, came out for the annual event and spoke passionately about supporting the city in the wake of Saturday’s tragedy, which cost seven people their lives.

“I’m so happy to be in London tonight, supporting England, supporting this city,” the Oscar winner said on the red carpet. “The city has always been so good to me. I got on a plane last night. It’s very important to be here in person and show everyone, the world, how strong this city is, show solidarity.”

Kidman also expressed her excitement about attending a ceremony honouring women days after Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman movie exploded at the international box office.

“Wonder Woman is so huge and directed by a woman,” the 49-year-old shared, “and Sofia Coppola won Best Director at Cannes. She was the first woman in 56 years to get that prize.”

“The conversation about women is helping to instigate change,” she added. “It helps everyone in the world, not just women.”

Nicole also took a moment to congratulate new dad George Clooney after learning he and his wife Amal had welcomed twins hours earlier.

“Any time a baby is born, I’m like ‘ahhh’, so two babies, it’s double ‘ahhh’,” she smiled. “They have the most joyful journey ahead.”

During the ceremony, which was held at Berkeley Square Gardens, Kidman picked up the Best Film Actress award for her performance in Lion. Other stars in attendance included Jennifer Hudson and actress Anna Kendrick.

The full list of winners at the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards is as follows:

Man Of The Year: James Corden

Film Actress: Nicole Kidman

Glamour Inspiration: Amy Poehler

Trailblazer: Jennifer Hudson

Writer: Anna Kendrick

Editor’s Award: Winnie Harlow

Designer: Maria Grazia Chiuri

Comedy Actress: Sharon Horgan

UK TV Actress: Vanessa Kirby

Accessories Designer: Tabitha Simmons

Columnist: Caitlin Moran

YouTubers: Pixiwoo

Filmmaker: Sharon Maguire

W Channel Sportswoman: Nicola Adams

TV Personality: Emma Willis

Music Act: Little Mix

Next Breakthrough: Dua Lipa

Shiseido Group Theatre Actress: Billie Piper

Entrepreneur: Jourdan Dunn

Icons: Bananarama

Source:: WENN – Blog

