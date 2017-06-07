Last week, a video went viral of 6-year-old St. Louis resident Jeffrey Laney who was asking his community to stop the violence. According to his mother, Leanndra Cheatham, his speech was inspired by the death of her 17-year-old cousin, Taylor Simpson, who was killed in a drive-by shooting last month in University City.

The young child noticed how the death was taking a toll on his mother. Cheatham has taken videos of her son before, and did so this time in the hopes that he could encourage people to stop killing each other. She posted the video on her Facebook page and by this time last week, the video had garnered 123, 000 views.

In the video, Laney is saying things such as, “I don’t want nothing to happen to all my family, and I’m really serious because I’m really scared to die and I’m really scared for my family to die.”

The video was posted on multiple blogs and social media platforms, getting the attention of an unexpected figure. Rapper Pusha T got wind of Laney’s video and decided to reach out to help the 6-year-old. Pusha T has since set up a college fund for Laney, offered him a trip to Six Flags this summer with two cousins, a summer camp session at the Boys & Girls Club, an exclusive screening of the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming. Additionally, King Push also sent a number of games and toys to Laney’s house.

Pusha took to social media to write an open letter to Laney, praising him for speaking about the gun violence in a manner beyond his years. Pusha T told him to enjoy being 6-years-old and to “smile more than frown, explore without fear, learn uncontrollably, dream without limits.”

Dear Lil J,

Hi my name is Terrence “Pusha -T” Thornton. I saw your video and I’m really sorry that you are having to deal with people shooting guns and hurting others where you live. A lot of people can’t imagine how hard it is being a kid where you are from, If I were you, I would be scared too. But I thought it was very brave of you to speak up and try to help your family, friends, and community. There a lot of 6yr olds all over the United States who are scared just like you and guess who their Super Hero is…YOU!!

Your video really woke me up. You are a thoughtful and smart kid already at such a young age already, I can tell. You spoke so clearly but about something so terrible in gun violence and fear which is something no child should be speaking about with so much knowledge. I would much rather you taught me how to play video games or build a car or about the latest comic book you read and if you think Spiderman really is better than Batman. I know I can’t solve all of your problems at once but hopefully this is a start. Hopefully other men in our communities see this video and also realize that a 6 year old boy just challenged us all to do better. No matter where we are in life we have to look out for the youth. As someone who’s familiar with places not too different from where you are, please believe me your options are endless and there is so much more to the world than your neighborhood. You have your life in front of you and you should enjoy every moment of it and more importantly LOOK FORWARD not behind you or around you and worry.

Since you like helping people I wanna help you. What I’m gonna do for you is make sure that you have the fun that every 6yr old should have this summer. I’m sending you, your cousins Janiya and Brandon to Six Flags Amusement Park in St Louis, I know you guys are gonna have the best time. When you arrive back, all of you will all start summer camp at the boys and girls club. All summer long you will be learning, playing, and meeting new friends. I heard that you love Spider Man so I’m gonna make sure that you will be one of the first to see new Spider-Man movie next month!! I also sent some things to your house for the times you aren’t away at camp. There are some games, books, an iPad and other toys to help you enjoy the summer and beyond. I can’t wait to hear about which books you liked better and which car was the fastest. I hope the package encourages you to learn new things and most importantly, imagine.

Lil J I want you to do me a favor and enjoy being 6 yrs old. Smile more than frown, explore without fear, learn uncontrollably, dream without limits.

P.S. I started this thing called a college fund for you…it’s for when you grow up a little, you don’t have to worry about it now but when you do need it, its there for you.

Love,

Terrence “Pusha -T” Thornton

