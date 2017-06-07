TLC releases new music video ‘Way Back’ feat. Snoop Dogg

TLC has just released a music video for the first single on their self-titled album: “Way Back.”

The video is as simple as the song, telling the story of a good old cookout. It features Snoop Dogg, though Snoop doesn’t actually attend the cookout in the video but rather raps in front of a screensaver.

The group’s final album drops on June 30, but in the meantime, we’ve got this video and single to tide us over.

Check out the video below and let us know what you think!

Source:: The Grio

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

