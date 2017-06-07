Yara Shahidi is one of our favorite young stars. If you’ve been following the 17-year-old on social media or have read any of her recent interviews, you know that during these past several months she was busy with college applications.

Yesterday, Shahidi took to Instagram to announce where she will be attending school in the fall. Donning a Harvard University hoodie, she captioned the photo with a James Baldwin quote: “The paradox of education is precisely this – that as one begins to become conscious one begins to examine the society in which he is being educated. #CrimsonPride”

“The paradox of education is precisely this – that as one begins to become conscious one begins to examine the society in which he is being educated.” ~ James Baldwin #CrimsonPride

A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on Jun 6, 2017 at 6:56pm PDT

Aside from taking AP courses while filming her role as Zoey Johnson on the hit ABC sitcom, black-ish, Shahidi also scored a recommendation letter from former First Lady Michelle Obama. Speaking of the Obamas, Malia Obama is expected to enroll at Harvard this coming fall, so the two will be classmates and will see each other on campus.

Along with embarking on a new journey as a college student, Shahidi has a new show in the works which is set to document her ‘black-ish’ character’s life in college.

It sounds like Shahidi has a lot on her plate, but we know she’ll be able to balance it all.

The post Yara Shahidi Is Headed to This Ivy League School! appeared first on JetMag.com.

Source:: Jet Magazine

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

