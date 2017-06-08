2 Chainz Is Taking ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap Music’ on the Road
Pretty Girls Like Trap Music is hitting the road. Prior to dropping his fourth studio project, 2 Chainz just announced an accompanying tour. Featuring the Trap Choir, the “Pretty Girls Like Trap Music Tour” will kick off on June 25 during the BET Experience before hitting cities like Atlanta, New Orleans, Miami Beach, and closing out on September 22 at the Life Is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas.
Teaming up with Tity Boi on “Good Drank 2.0,” The Trap Choir made waves assisting on the gospel-inspired nod to lean. Back in February, they also shared the stage with him and Gucci Mane on “The Tonight Show.”
Pretty Girls Like Trap Music will feature guest appearances from the likes of Drake, Nicki Minaj, Gucci Mane, Trey Songz, Ty Dolla $ign, Jhené Aiko, Quavo, and is due on out June 16. “You can expect growth and maturation from 2 Chainz,” the rapper said in regards to the new project, which is a follow up to last year’s Lil Wayne collaboration ColleGrove. “It’s still edgy content. Good girls used to like the bad guys, and that’s what this album is about.”
Pre-sale for the tour starts June 8 and general tickets go on sale June 9. Check out the tour dates below.
June 25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo by Microsoft
Aug. 1 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
Aug. 3 – New Orleans, LA – The Joy Theatre
Aug. 4 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
Aug. 5 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Live
Aug. 6 – Austin, TX – Emos
Aug. 9 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre
Aug. 11 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
Aug. 12 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues
Aug. 13 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst
Aug. 14 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theatre
Aug. 16 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spaces
Aug. 18 – Vancouver, Canada – Commodore Ballroom
Aug. 19 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre
Aug. 20 – Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo
Aug. 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
Aug. 23 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
Aug. 25 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre
Aug. 26 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre
Aug. 27 – Kansas City, MO – Midland Theatre
Aug. 29 – Saint Louis, MO – The Pageant
Aug. 31 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
Sept. 4 – Toronto, Canada – Rebel Complex
Sept. 5 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
Sept. 6 – New York, NY – Terminal 5
Sept. 7 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverfront Transit Center
Sept. 8 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverfront Transit Center
Sept. 9 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
Sept. 10 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
Sept. 12 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
Sept. 13 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
Sept. 15 – St. Petersburg, VA – Jannus Live
Sept. 16 – Orlando, FL – Venue 578
Sept. 17 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore
Sept. 22 – Las Vegas, NV – Life is Beautiful Festival
