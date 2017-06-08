2 Chainz Is Taking ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap Music’ on the Road

Pretty Girls Like Trap Music is hitting the road. Prior to dropping his fourth studio project, 2 Chainz just announced an accompanying tour. Featuring the Trap Choir, the “Pretty Girls Like Trap Music Tour” will kick off on June 25 during the BET Experience before hitting cities like Atlanta, New Orleans, Miami Beach, and closing out on September 22 at the Life Is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas.

Teaming up with Tity Boi on “Good Drank 2.0,” The Trap Choir made waves assisting on the gospel-inspired nod to lean. Back in February, they also shared the stage with him and Gucci Mane on “The Tonight Show.”

Pretty Girls Like Trap Music will feature guest appearances from the likes of Drake, Nicki Minaj, Gucci Mane, Trey Songz, Ty Dolla $ign, Jhené Aiko, Quavo, and is due on out June 16. “You can expect growth and maturation from 2 Chainz,” the rapper said in regards to the new project, which is a follow up to last year’s Lil Wayne collaboration ColleGrove. “It’s still edgy content. Good girls used to like the bad guys, and that’s what this album is about.”

Pre-sale for the tour starts June 8 and general tickets go on sale June 9. Check out the tour dates below.

Peep the dates for @2chainz’s #prettygirlslikemusic tour & cop your tix now!https://t.co/O4qZwI50mG pic.twitter.com/Me8bZRtjXU

— Def Jam Recordings (@DefJamRecords) June 6, 2017

June 25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo by Microsoft

Aug. 1 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Aug. 3 – New Orleans, LA – The Joy Theatre

Aug. 4 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Aug. 5 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Live

Aug. 6 – Austin, TX – Emos

Aug. 9 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

Aug. 11 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

Aug. 12 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

Aug. 13 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst

Aug. 14 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theatre

Aug. 16 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spaces

Aug. 18 – Vancouver, Canada – Commodore Ballroom

Aug. 19 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre

Aug. 20 – Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo

Aug. 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

Aug. 23 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

Aug. 25 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

Aug. 26 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

Aug. 27 – Kansas City, MO – Midland Theatre

Aug. 29 – Saint Louis, MO – The Pageant

Aug. 31 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Sept. 4 – Toronto, Canada – Rebel Complex

Sept. 5 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

Sept. 6 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

Sept. 7 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverfront Transit Center

Sept. 8 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverfront Transit Center

Sept. 9 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Sept. 10 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

Sept. 12 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Sept. 13 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Sept. 15 – St. Petersburg, VA – Jannus Live

Sept. 16 – Orlando, FL – Venue 578

Sept. 17 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore

Sept. 22 – Las Vegas, NV – Life is Beautiful Festival

The post 2 Chainz Is Taking ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap Music’ on the Road appeared first on JetMag.com.

Source:: Jet Magazine

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

