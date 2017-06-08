Ariana Grande Resumes Dangerous Woman Tour In Paris

Ariana Grande resumed her Dangerous Woman world tour in Paris on Wednesday night, weeks after 22 fans were killed in a terror attack outside her concert in Manchester, England.

Grande returned to the stage in Manchester on Sunday to headline her One Love benefit with pals like Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber and Katy Perry, and now, just three days later, she has picked up the tour she abandoned after the tragedy on May 22.

“First show back tonight,” she wrote on Instagram under a photo of Paris landmark the Eiffel Tower hours before her concert. “Thinking of our angels every step of the way. I love you with all my heart. Grateful for and incredibly proud of my band, dancers and entire crew. I love you I love you.”

Earlier in the day, she released a live recording of Somewhere Over the Rainbow – the song she sang at the close of the One Love concert – to raise money for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund. The pop star has also re-released her hit One Last Time with proceeds from that song now going towards helping the families of the bomb blast victims.

The AccorHotels Arena concert in Paris went off without a hitch and Ariana posted a photo from the show to Instagram, thanking the city and saying she is “grateful to be back”.

Source:: WENN – Blog

