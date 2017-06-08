Ivanka Trump’s ‘Why I disagree with my dad’ cover instantly mocked

Ivanka Trump seems to be trying to distance herself from her famous father, but Twitter isn’t about to let her get away with it.

The First Daughter covered this week’s Us Weekly with a cover story called “Why I Disagree With My Dad,” with the caption: “Balancing her personal ideals with love and loyalty to her father, the president’s daughter will always fight for what she believes in.”

The story quotes sources close to Ivanka saying that she does, in fact, have influence over President Donald Trump, but the “Ivanka insiders’” claims that “They win some and they lose some” when it comes to “taking a stand” against Donald Trump just don’t ring true to many people on Twitter, and they weren’t afraid to call her out on it.

Some people pointed out that this was an obvious attempt to push her brand away from her father, especially since her brand has taken a hit because of her father’s name. Others just had fun with it, pointing to other evil fathers in literature and movies. There was the expected Darth Vader/Luke Skywalker comparison, as well as a Game of Thrones reference, a reference to Talia al Ghul and Ra’s al Ghul from Batman lore, even an Oedipus Rex reference.

Check out some of the best Twitter reactions below.

— Men probing Ivanka Trump brands in China arrested, missing —

DADDY, YOU’RE RUINING MY BRAND pic.twitter.com/A6SJ32z9RQ

— Anthony De Rosa (@Anthony) June 7, 2017

“Why I disagree with my dad. Uh – and my husband. Also, my brothers. And those officials who jailed the people exposing my sweatshop, also, pic.twitter.com/tDGWvwWZSx

— Nick Amadeus (@NickAmadeus) June 7, 2017

WHY I DISAGREE WITH MY DAD pic.twitter.com/LsufTaiBTT

— Daily Trix (@DailyTrix) June 7, 2017

“WHY I DISAGREE WITH MY DAD AND WON’T DO ANYTHING ABOUT IT” would be a more insightful piece.

— Ron Jenkins (@RonAJenkins) June 7, 2017

Ivanka: “Why I disagree with my Dad.”

SPOILERS: It’s for branding purposes. https://t.co/IKaLEak2nN

— Justin Yandell (@ShotgunZen) June 7, 2017

The cover of US Weekly seemed to have a few typos.

Fixed it.#ParisAgreement #TrumpRussia pic.twitter.com/nD5ebyKlC6

— Steve Marmel (@Marmel) June 7, 2017

US Weekly has recently been purchased by pro-Trump media group. Before the purchase, it was running with a “Melania is unhappy” narrative https://t.co/lQHqsbPVvd

— Tierney Sneed (@Tierney_Megan) June 7, 2017

Source:: The Grio

