Mary J. Blige has been ordered by a judge to pay temporary spousal support while their divorce is ongoing.

The court determined that Martin “Kendu” Isaacs was entitled to some support in order to keep the standard of living that he was used to, but the amount was set at $30,000, much lower than the $129,319 that he had requested. The court ruled that the amount he had requested was unreasonable.

However, Blige was ordered to pay Isaacs’ attorney fees as well as back spousal support, an amount totaling $235,000.

The court also found that the two of them had been living outside their means during their marriage and that they owed millions in back taxes.

Source:: The Grio

