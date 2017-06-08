Philly police investigating video of juveniles assaulting disabled man

Philadelphia police are looking for a group of juveniles who were seen in a viral video assaulting a mentally disabled man.

Gerald Andrews Sr. posted the 30-second clip to Facebook, where it has since garnered over 2 million views and nearly 60,000 shares. Andrews said that the victim in the clip was a friend named Mark “who happens to be mentally challenged.”

The video clip is recorded in slow motion and shows one of the juveniles in the group sucker punching the disabled man while he is distracted by the rest of the group of teens and children. A second male juvenile, older than the first, follows the first punch up with a blow to the man’s head as he tries to leave.

Andrews described the video as “heartbreaking” and said that he learned about the existence of the video from a coworker who works with him and Mark at ShopRite, according to Philly.com.

Police called it “very disturbing,” CBS Philadelphia reported. They are now investigating the video and looking for the juveniles involved, and they are asking that anyone with any knowledge of the incident contact them. They believe the attack took place on Thursday on Chelten Ave. in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.

