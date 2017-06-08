Rihanna Made A Documentary About Her Time In Malawi

Rihanna is way more than just a pop star.

Rihanna is known for her advocacy work as much as she is known for her music, fashion, and no-holds-bar personality. The 29-year old’s Clara Lionel Foundation, along with Global Citizen and the Global Partnership for Education, visited Malawi earlier this year to advocate for educational reform. If you don’t know much about Malawi, the southeast African country is one of the least-developed countries in the world.

Unfortunately, Malawi has one of the highest infant mortality rates across the globe; there is a very low life expectancy, and HIV/AIDS continues to ravage communities. The HIV/AIDS epidemic is also a huge drain on the nation’s labor force and government expenditures since people are not properly treated even though HIV is now a very manageable disease. To this day, the Malawian government depends heavily on outside aid to meet development needs.

Naturally, Rihanna along with her Clara Lionel Foundation decided that this was one of the main places in the world that desperately needed their help. The self-proclaimed bad girl founded the Clara Lionel Foundation in 2012. The foundation’s goal is to support and fund education, health and emergency response programs around the world.

The organization has partnered with the Global Partnership for Education and Global Citizen to advocate for strong education systems that ensure the world’s poorest children can get a quality education. While traveling throughout Malawi back n January, the ANTI singer filmed a short documentary about, helmed by Tom Kucy and Justin Medoruma of Critical Mass Studio, and Evan E. Rogers of FENTY Corp.

Watch the film below.

