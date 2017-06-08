Woman goes on racist tirade inside New Jersey Sears store

A woman in a New Jersey Sears was caught on camera going on a racist rant after she got angry that a family in front of her was taking too long to check out because they were using multiple coupons.

Simoni Lovano recorded the unidentified woman as she went on her rant, saying such things as, “Send ’em back to their own f—ing country.”

A man who was supposedly with the angry woman shouted a Trump slogan to show his support for her: “Let’s drain the swamp! Hurry up!”

“They shouldn’t be here if they don’t know how to work online,” the woman said in the video as she turned her vitriol toward the cashier, later adding, “You got an Indian waiting on an Indian, that’s what it is.”

Someone in the Sears store tries to correct her and point out that she is not even insulting the people involved with the correct ethnicity, the woman dismissively replied, “I don’t know what the hell they are.”

“This is something that is happening right here in New Brunswick, New Jersey, a very diverse area,” Lovano told NJ.com. “This is not in the backwaters of Tennessee.”

Source:: The Grio

