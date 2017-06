Actress Ashley Williams is a mom again.

The Something Borrowed star, who is the sister of actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley, gave birth to her second child, Odie Sal Dodson, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on 17 May.

Her son’s name comes from one of her husband Neal Dodson’s great-grandfathers.

Odie is a little brother for the couple’s two-year-old son Gus.

