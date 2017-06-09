Bodega photoshoots are trending.

A felt – based convenient store has set up shop across the street from The Standard Hotel in the Meatpacking District of New York City and cool kids are running to get a good photo.

Snap a picture for a lit feed

From Boomerangs to lots of slideshows, cool kids are finnin’ to suck up every inch of the art installation, 8 Till Late.

8 Till Late is a 1200-square-foot space off The Standard, High Line’s Biergarten on Little West 12th Street. It is a fully stocked felt convenience store, unleashing the playful, parallel universe of one of the UK’s most exciting artists, Lucy Sparrow.

Damn. Shoutout to @sewyoursoul (and her team!) for making an entire convenience store out of felt. Yup, felt. After researching tons of bodegas in NYC and LA, she spent nine whole months on this project, sewing and hand-painting every, single, thing. It was so realistic and trippy in there, def stop by if you’re in the city! It’s only a pop up, so hurry Oooh & everything’s for sale! #8tilllate #feltconveniencestore #lucysparrow #daysoffinnyc

A post shared by Daphni (@yungjetlag) on Jun 7, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

Everything that can be purchased at a bodega has been re-produced with felt. From ketchup and mayonnaise containers to various brands of cigarettes, each item in the “store” has been designed with felt and made with love. Most importantly, the installation is FREE to visit!

For sale

The project was funded in part by a Kickstarter campaign and took over six months to research, create and install. Until June 30, “customers” will be invited to browse the aisle and select fluffy editions of their favorite bodega store favorites.

Click ahead to see more photos of the extremely instagrammable art exhibition

The post Cool Kids of Instagram Are Freaking Out To Post This On Their Feed appeared first on JetMag.com.

Source:: Jet Magazine

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

