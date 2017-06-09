Liam Gallagher’s Son To Star In Topman’s Fall 2017 Campaign

Liam Gallagher’s son has landed a major modeling deal with British retailer Topman.

Lennon Gallagher, 17, has been unveiled as the face of the trendy high street chain’s fall 2017 campaign.

The teenager, whose mother is actress and singer Patsy Kensit, will appear in the Topman ‘look book’ alongside a series of other new faces after making his modeling debut at the firm’s fall catwalk show in January.

Announcing the news on Thursday (08Jun17), Topman bosses shared footage of a chat with Lennon backstage at a photoshoot online.

In the video, Liam’s lad says, “When I’m at my dad’s I have to break into his wardrobe, it’s like Mission: Impossible. He’s got some really cool Adidas sneakers. My mom has really cool clothes too, and I have to admit I have nicked (stolen) some of them before, alongside my older brother’s too.”

Lennon’s older brother is James Kerr – his mom’s son from her marriage to Simple Minds frontman Jim Kerr.

Meanwhile, Topman executives have also launched a Fine Tailoring collection with hot young designer Charlie Casely-Hayford. He has created 10 classic suits for the new line.

“I wanted to create a unique statement by designing a series of suits that were forward-thinking in their approach, retaining Savile Row (famed London area known for bespoke tailoring) detailing such as a half canvas and a working cuff and combining those elements with a streamlined and modernist outlook,” he says.

“Charlie proposed the idea of working together to create a contemporary suiting collection that bridged the gap between the high street and Savile Row,” Topman creative director Gordon Richardson adds. “No detail has been overlooked in the quest to create the perfect suit, from precision cuts to sophisticated fabrics.”

Source:: WENN – Blog

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

