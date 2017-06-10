Breaking: Adam West dead, iconic Batman actor passes away at 88

Adam West, best known for playing Batman in the 1960’s series passed away on Friday night in Los Angeles. He was 88-years-old.

A representative for the actor told Variety that West died after a brief battle with leukemia.

“Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight, and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans’ lives. He was and always will be our hero,” said his family in a statement.

West kept acting until he died, most recently doing voice work for shows like Family Guy and Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders.

He also did some cameos in the past on television shows like 30 Rock and The Big Bang Theory.

His very first feature debut was in 1959 when he was in The Young Philadelphians which starred Paul newman.

