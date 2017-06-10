Keshia Knight Pulliam attended the rape trial of Bill Cosby and it looks like it will be leading to her spending even more time in a courtroom.

Her estranged husband filed papers with the court accusing her of being in contempt of their custody arrangement earlier in the week.

Ed Harwell filed his motion in the Fulton County Family Court and it aims to hold Pulliam in contempt for not allowing him to see their child on Tuesday as their arrangement states.

The former NFL-er stated that he was all set to visit his daughter for one of the two hours he is permitted to each week, but Pulliam and their daughter Ella Grace did not show up.

— Keshia Knight Pulliam defends her decision to support Cosby during trial —

This was apparently because she had left town in order to support Cosby at his rape trial.

She didn’t just show up at the courthouse either, she walked Cosby into court and sang his praises to the press later on.

Hartwell has asked the court to make Pulliam cover his legal costs related to the motion and that he be given a make up visit with their daughter.

This all comes on the heels of Pulliam filing her own contempt claim in May. In that filing, she states she is owed back child support payments.

They will appear in court next month over these hearings.

Source:: The Grio

