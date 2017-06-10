NJ woman distracted by cellphone falls through sidewalk hatch

A 67-year-old woman was seriously injured when she fell through a sidewalk access door in New Jersey. How did she fall in? She was distracted by her cell phone.

The fall happened around noon on Somerset Street in Plainfield. Surveillance video shows her on her cell phone when she walked into and flipped over the access door in front of Acme Windows. She fell several feet into a utility room.

The woman had to be rescued with the help of emergency crews and was subsequently rushed to the hospital where she remains in serious condition.

The doors of the access panel were open to allow workers to repair gas lines.

— San Antonio police officer thought cellphone was gun before fatally shooting man —

Source:: The Grio

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

