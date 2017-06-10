Police caught innocent bystander while he’s on fire

An innocent man was beaten by multiple police officers after a shooting and a police chase that ended with a car engulfed in flames in Jersey City on Sunday.

The man can be seen on video, on fire and being attacked by cops on Tonnelle Avenue. He was just a bystander who suffered burns from the crash, he wasn’t the driver that the police had been pursuing says the Hudson County prosecutor’s office.

“Our investigators have reviewed the video and we believe with certainty that this man is the bystander from West New York who suffered burns, not Leo Pinkston, the individual pursued by police,” said a spokesman.

The Mayor of Jersey City, Steven Fulop, has called for all of the officers involved in the altercation fired.

“This is unacceptable,” he tweeted Wednesday. “We’re IDing officers. We’ll pursue termination + criminal charges as appropriate.”

Then, to News 4 he said, “I don’t think there’s any explanation that would justify their actions.

“The entire pursuit that was previous to that fiery crash had questionable judgment calls from the officers, from the shootings to continuing to pursue the car.”

The chase started at Ocean and Cator avenues shortly after 11 pm. That’s when the driver who has been identified as Leo Pinkston, fled from police during a traffic stop. He was pursued before getting into a small crash while trying to move between lanes.

It was at this time that police opened fire and began shooting at him. He continued to drive until he hit a utility pole and his car burst into flames.

A second man was injured when the vehicle burst into flames, he was critically injured. That was the man you can see being attacked by police.

The aftermath of the accident was witnessed by a neighbor, Tom Evans. He said he saw two cars slam into the pole and then saw emergency responders struggle to get someone out of the burning vehicle.

Eric Roberto is the one who caught it all on video. He said he saw the cops kicking the injured man and dragging him into the street.

“They didn’t help him, they just started kicking him and grabbing him,” Roberto said. “I don’t think they treated him the right way, and that’s not how you treat any human in this world.”

According to the Jersey City Police Officers Benevolent Association, which represents Jersey City cops, the officers were simply trying to put out the flames and get the man to safety.

“Taking swift action isn’t always elegant, but this video clearly shows that the officers acted quickly to extinguish the flames, and pull this man out of harm’s way,” JCPOBA President Carmine Disbrow stated.

The injured man has severe burns along with fractured ribs and will be undergoing surgery on Thursday, this according to his family.

“When I saw the images of my son being massacred, it was indescribable. He was just leaving home for work,” the victim’s father, Tomas Feliz, said.

Jersey City officials are working hard with prosecutors to identify the cops in the video. They will be seeking termination of the officers “in addition to any possible criminal penalties in appropriate cases,” said Jennifer Morrill, once they have been identified.

Source:: The Grio

