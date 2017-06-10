T-Pain & Young M.A. Want a Girl that Can Do Both in “F.B.G.M.” [VIDEO]

Fresh off their new release, T-Pain and Young M.A. share the accompanying visual to their energetic single, which stands for “F*ck b*tches, get money.”

In short, F.B.G.M. is a bop.

Melanin reigns supreme in the clip, as the leading model adheres to Tupac’s famous line,”the blacker the berry, the sweeter the juice.” Directed by T-Pain and G Visuals, she later joins T-Pizzle at the strip club and a dirt road at sunset. Young M.A. comes through to spit her verse while while some sensual footage follows.

“I take a lot of things serious when I’m shooting videos,” he shared with Entertainment Weekly about his latest production endeavor. “It wasn’t a life-changing music video, but at the same time, I still want it to not look cheap or anything like that.” He goes on to say that some of the “artsy” footage didn’t make the cut. “I didn’t want to throw too many people off,” he explains. “I didn’t want to go all Kanye on everybody!”

“F.B.G.M.” serves as the first single off T-Pain’s upcoming project OBLiViON. Turn up your speakers and bump it above. Though you should probably leave this one for “at home” viewing only!

