Bobbi Kristina Brown’s ex arrested on domestic battery charge

Bobbi Kristina Brown’s ex, Nick Gordon, has been arrested by police in Sanford, Florida on a domestic violence charge.

Gordon’s girlfriend reported that she was beaten by him early Saturday. He was arrested the same day.

According to her, the altercation began early that morning. The arrest report says they were at Duffy’s Sports Bar in Sanford watching the basketball game and later when they got home, Gordon accused her of trying to pick up his friend at the bar. She says the fight lasted from after midnight to approximately 7 a.m.

She reported that she was hit in the head with a closed fist.

When police took Gordon into custody he was booked on charges of domestic battery as well as false imprisonment.

He is at the Seminole County Jail on no bond.

— Nick Gordon ordered to pay $36M to Bobbi Kristina Brown’s estate —

Source:: The Grio

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

