Judge: Neo-Nazi arrested with bomb-making materials is ‘no threat’

Brandon Russell will get to await his trial for explosives charges from the comfort of his Orlando home.

Federal Judge Thomas McCoun granted Russell bond on Friday writing that there was no clear and convincing evidence that “the defendant represents a threat to any person or community.”

Yet last month, police found bomb-making materials, weapons, and ammo in his Tampa Palms garage. On the dresser in his bedroom, there was a framed picture of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh. It doesn’t end there either, on his computer they found Nazi and white supremacist propaganda.

Russell is 21-years-old and a member of the Florida National Guard. He admitted to being a neo-Nazi sympathizer and to making explosives materials.

— Neo-Nazi converts to Islam, kills roommates for mocking religion —

All the while cops were finding the disturbing evidence in his garage, the man himself was out buying more guns and 500 rounds of ammo.

Everything came to light when his roommate, Devon Arthurs was charged with murdering their other two roommates. Arthurs led police to both bodies as well as the bombs that Russell had made.

According to Arthurs, all three of his roommates were neo-Nazi believers and when Arthurs converted to Islam they disrespected him and his new beliefs.

According to him, Russell would threaten on white supremacist websites to blow buildings up and kill people.

Federal prosecutors stated Russell was a real threat to the community but the judge just didn’t see it that way.

Source:: The Grio

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

