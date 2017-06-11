Pride Parade rejects ‘Gays for Trump’ float

A group that calls themselves “Gays for Trump” is unhappy with the Charlotte Pride Parade for not allowing them to have a float for the event. They feel they are being denied due to their political affiliation.

Brian Talbert who is a member of the group and a proud Republican says they had planned a 27-foot-long float that would be covered in American flags, have a replica of the Statue of Liberty, “female impersonators” as well as the “most patriotic music anyone has ever heard.”

Problem is, last month they got an email from those running the parade that said they were “not able to approve” the application to take part in the August celebration.

“It was going to be fun,” Talbert said. “We wanted to be energetic. We wanted to show that we weren’t racist, bigots, misogynistic… We wanted to show that we are Americans, love our country and our President.”

He went on, “We wanted to be there to celebrate gay pride. Everything fell into place except being able to celebrate who I am.”

Talbert says he has no regrets about voting for Trump.

“I’m very proud of my vote. I don’t regret my vote. I will vote for Donald Trump again,” he told the news station. “I’m proud of my President. I don’t think I should be vilified because I’m proud of a U.S. President as an American.”

He is currently trying to raise money so that he can sue the parade as well as fund the Deplorable Pride Ball which he describes as a “pride celebration for everyone.”

A spokesperson for the Charlotte parade says that they reserve “the right to decline participation at our events to groups and or organizations which do not reflect the mission, vision and values of our organization, as is acknowledged in our parade rules and regulations by all groups at the time of their parade application.”

They also point out that this was not the only group who had been rejected.

None of that makes Talbert feel any better about the situation. “I don’t judge them for how they vote,” he stated. “I believe men and women died to give us that right to choose our own leader. They don’t extend the same courtesy to me being a gay Republican.”

Source:: The Grio

