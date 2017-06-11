The ‘Black Panther’ trailer just dropped with a killer cast

Just when we thought we couldn’t wait another moment the trailer for Marvel’s Black Panther finally arrived and it looks like it’s going to be quite the ride.

The teaser is almost two minutes long and in it, we see Chadwick Boseman reprise his role as T’Challa, also known as the Black Panther as he returns home as king of Wakanda.

The film has a star-studded cast that includes Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira as well as Michael B. Jordan.

The trailer dropped during Game 4 of the NBA finals and opens with Klaw, played by Andy Serkis, chained to a chair asking Martin Freeman’s character what he knows concerning Wakanda’s secret. He says he is the only person to have ever seen the place and live to tell about it.

“Explorers have searched for it, called it El Dorado,” Klaw says. “They looked for it in South America, but it was in Africa the whole time.”

The trailer has its fair share of action and fantasy but according to Sterling K. Brown, who is also in the film said it raises “really provocative questions” and is “politically astute” as well as “socially relevant.”

“It’s not just an action film,” Brown says. “It addresses the climate today of Africans and African-Americans ― across the country and across the world ― in a way that people will really be excited about.”

Black Panther is directed by Ryan Coogler and is based on the comics by Ta-Nehisi Coates. It will be released in February.

— You know Trump’s presidency is bad when Black America is rooting for the FBI —

Source:: The Grio

Spread Love: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

Google

More

Email

