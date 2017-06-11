White bouncer accuses Lil Wayne of racially motivated hate crime

A civil rights lawsuit was filed Friday against rapper Lil Wayne, accusing him of a racially motivated hate crime outside of a Hollywood nightclub last year.

According to Andrew Nunemacher, he was working the door at the Hyde Sunset on June 27, 2016, when Lil Wayne’s entourage got mad and rowdy. He claims he was trying to keep the door secure when he was punched by Wayne.

He says he was knocked to the ground where a cup of alcohol was thrown in his face while Lil Wayne yelled “F—k you, white boy!”

Nunemacher has filed the suit under the state’s Unruh Civil Rights Act and the Ralph Civil Rights Act. He claims that the attack was at least in part motivated by the victim’s “Caucasian ancestry and descent.”

He’s also suing for assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Nunemacher is also suing SBE Entertainment which is the company who owns the club; Young Money Entertainment, Lil Wayne’s record label; Made Hollywood Inc., which promoted the BET Music Awards after-party where the assault happened and Universal Music Group.

Source:: The Grio

