A woman was charged Thursday after she stabbed two of her grandchildren as well as her own daughter. Her granddaughter died as a result of the attack.

Nicole Darrington-Clark was found by police around 4:15 a.m last Tuesday, when a San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy spotted her parked car behind a closed business building. The deputy called for backup and then identified the woman in the car as the suspect in the triple stabbing. The deputy arrested her on suspicion of murder.

The Colton Police Department said in a news release that the stabbing had taken place the previous day at an apartment complex. An 18-month-old was killed, but the other two remained hospitalized but in stable condition as of Tuesday morning.

Although the names of the victims have not yet been released, neighbors said that the slain child was Damani, with a 5-year-old older sibling named Arleya and a mother named Glorious.

The stabbing is still being investigated, and a motive has not yet been identified.

Darrington-Clark managed to avoid police for nearly a day before she was arrested, and police had put out a description both of the suspect and of her car before she was eventually found and booked into San Bernardino County jail.

According to her attorney she was released from a mental institution in 2010 and is currently being held on $3.2 million bail.

Source:: The Grio

