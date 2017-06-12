Donald Trump’s state visit to Britain put on hold due to protests

President Trump has informed Theresa May in recent weeks that he no longer plans to visit Britain, until and unless the British public supports the trip. His comments appeared to take May by surprise, according to a Downing Street adviser who was in the room during the phone call.

Trump didn’t want to visit if there would be large-scale protests, which there is sure to be as he is not popular there. His remarks could keep him from making the trip to Britain for some time.

May had invited Trump to Britain just a week after his inauguration during her trip as the first foreign leader to visit the Trump White House. She said she was extending the invitation from the Queen and that she was “delighted that the president has accepted that invitation.”

Many diplomats and politicians back home in Britain were dismayed at the invite, feeling that it was premature but there was little that could be done once the offer was extended.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Twitter that the President’s choice was “welcome, especially after his attack on London’s mayor & withdrawal from #ParisClimateDeal.”

Downing Street refuses to comment beyond, “We aren’t going to comment on speculation about the contents of private phone conversations. The Queen extended an invitation to President Trump to visit the UK and there is no change to those plans.”

The White House also released a statement, “The President has tremendous respect for Prime Minister May. That subject never came up on the call.”

